The future of the auto industry
Sep 15, 2023

The future of the auto industry

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
As the UAW begins limited strikes, demanding fair pay, benefits and more, what might be next for U.S. automakers?

Segments From this episode

The UAW strike is also about EVs and the future of auto industry jobs

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Ariana Rosas
Sep 15, 2023
So far, the UAW is holding a limited strike at three plants across three states.
Members of the UAW began striking last night at a select few factories and plants across the Midwest.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Should Disney sell ABC?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

It might be in line with Bob Iger’s focus on cutting costs and making streaming profitable.

