The future of interest rates looks…steady
The Federal Reserve rose rates yesterday, but could that have been the last we've seen of hikes for a while if the market is to be believed. We consult Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, about what the future could hold based on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday. Plus, tourism in China is looking to be back in full swing as the summer starts and the country's economy continues to rebound from COVID lockdowns. And, the BBC's Jonny Tickle reports on how an off-brand KFC in Russia compares to its American counterpart, which exited the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Segments From this episode
Could yesterday have been the last of interest rate hikes?
Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, explains the messaging that came out of yesterday's Fed meeting.
Chinese tourism rebounds in strong fashion
Marketplace Jennifer Pak reports from Shanghai.
KFC left Russia amid the Ukraine War. How is its new knockoff faring?
The BBC's Jonny Tickle reports from Moscow.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC