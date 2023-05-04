Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The future of interest rates looks…steady
May 4, 2023

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve rose rates yesterday, but could that have been the last we've seen of hikes for a while if the market is to be believed. We consult Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, about what the future could hold based on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday. Plus, tourism in China is looking to be back in full swing as the summer starts and the country's economy continues to rebound from COVID lockdowns. And, the BBC's Jonny Tickle reports on how an off-brand KFC in Russia compares to its American counterpart, which exited the country amid the war in Ukraine. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

