The future of interest rates looks…steady

The Federal Reserve rose rates yesterday, but could that have been the last we've seen of hikes for a while if the market is to be believed. We consult Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, about what the future could hold based on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said yesterday. Plus, tourism in China is looking to be back in full swing as the summer starts and the country's economy continues to rebound from COVID lockdowns. And, the BBC's Jonny Tickle reports on how an off-brand KFC in Russia compares to its American counterpart, which exited the country amid the war in Ukraine.