The economic crystal ball foresees another Fed rate hike
Apr 28, 2023

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The latest measure of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation is out today, and it showed a considerable tapering in rising prices. But according to FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low, the economic tea leaves are still saying that America's central bank will likely hike rates again when its top interest rate-setting committee meets next month. Plus, we chat with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, about the news magazine's recent edition highlighting the U.S. economy's surprising long-term overperformance. And, what the latest rounds of layoffs at Gap Inc. say about the retail sector. 

Segments From this episode

Why pessimism about the U.S. economy might overshadow a longer-term success story

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Alex Schroeder
Apr 28, 2023
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, explains why the U.S. economy may be stronger than it looks.
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist, said that the U.S. economy has outperformed other rich economies despite economic pessimism among Americans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The Low-down on today's PCE inflation data

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, walks us through the implications of today's PCE data.
Latest round of layoffs at Gap Inc. reveal gaps in corporate strategy, analysts say

by Lily Jamali
Apr 28, 2023
The company just announced it would cut 1,800 corporate jobs, in addition to 500 it eliminated last fall.
Gap’s interim CEO said in a statement that recent corporate layoffs are part of a strategy to simplify its operations.
Allison Dinner/Getty Images
