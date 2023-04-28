The economic crystal ball foresees another Fed rate hike

The latest measure of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation is out today, and it showed a considerable tapering in rising prices. But according to FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low, the economic tea leaves are still saying that America's central bank will likely hike rates again when its top interest rate-setting committee meets next month. Plus, we chat with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, about the news magazine's recent edition highlighting the U.S. economy's surprising long-term overperformance. And, what the latest rounds of layoffs at Gap Inc. say about the retail sector.