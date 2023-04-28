The economic crystal ball foresees another Fed rate hike
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The latest measure of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation is out today, and it showed a considerable tapering in rising prices. But according to FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low, the economic tea leaves are still saying that America's central bank will likely hike rates again when its top interest rate-setting committee meets next month. Plus, we chat with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, about the news magazine's recent edition highlighting the U.S. economy's surprising long-term overperformance. And, what the latest rounds of layoffs at Gap Inc. say about the retail sector.
Segments From this episode
Why pessimism about the U.S. economy might overshadow a longer-term success story
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, explains why the U.S. economy may be stronger than it looks.
The Low-down on today's PCE inflation data
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, walks us through the implications of today's PCE data.
Latest round of layoffs at Gap Inc. reveal gaps in corporate strategy, analysts say
The company just announced it would cut 1,800 corporate jobs, in addition to 500 it eliminated last fall.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC