The danger of VC-backed insurance
Sep 15, 2023

The danger of VC-backed insurance

Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images
When start-up insurance companies fail, they leave customers with no way to access medical care. Plus, a look at the UAW's demands.

Segments From this episode

The UAW wants higher pay

by Nova Safo

They began a targeted strike at certain factories last night in an effort to extend the life of their strike fund.

These startup health insurers tried to disrupt the market. Now, their customers are scrambling

by Andrew Kenney
Sep 15, 2023
Bright HealthCare and Friday Health Plans were part of a new class of health insurance startups, but both have imploded in recent months.
Lauren Gibbs penciled out math equations to manage the complex transition from her now-defunct Friday Health Plans insurance plan to a new insurer.
Andrew Kenney/CPR
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

