The danger of VC-backed insurance
When start-up insurance companies fail, they leave customers with no way to access medical care. Plus, a look at the UAW's demands.
The UAW wants higher pay
They began a targeted strike at certain factories last night in an effort to extend the life of their strike fund.
These startup health insurers tried to disrupt the market. Now, their customers are scrambling
Bright HealthCare and Friday Health Plans were part of a new class of health insurance startups, but both have imploded in recent months.
