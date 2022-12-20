How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The creators of “Fortnite” agree to pay an epic price
Dec 20, 2022

The creators of “Fortnite” agree to pay an epic price

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Epic Games will be paying more than $500 million to settle claims from the Federal Trade Commission that say the company violated the privacy protections of kids and fooled players into making in-game purchases. Michael Schumacher of Wells Fargo Securities talks rising interest rates and the bank of Japan. Also, female truckers have a bone to pick with Facebook.

Segments From this episode

Female truckers say Facebook’s algorithms may be steering job ads away from women, older workers

by Savannah Maher
Dec 20, 2022
A complaint to the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission alleges that these algorithms may be recreating hiring biases — unintentionally, in some cases, but still illegally.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, said it has a new system in the works to prevent ad discrimination.
Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images
