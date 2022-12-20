The creators of “Fortnite” agree to pay an epic price
Epic Games will be paying more than $500 million to settle claims from the Federal Trade Commission that say the company violated the privacy protections of kids and fooled players into making in-game purchases. Michael Schumacher of Wells Fargo Securities talks rising interest rates and the bank of Japan. Also, female truckers have a bone to pick with Facebook.
Segments From this episode
Female truckers say Facebook’s algorithms may be steering job ads away from women, older workers
A complaint to the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission alleges that these algorithms may be recreating hiring biases — unintentionally, in some cases, but still illegally.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC