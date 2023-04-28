The case for stepping back when talking about the economy
Talking about the economy nowadays is a miserable affair — inflation, inequality, and other topics dominate an increasingly negative discussion. But over the longer term, the U.S. economy has actually outperformed when compared to nearly every other advanced economy, a recent issue of The Economist magazine finds. Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, lays out the case for looking at the bigger picture. And, we spoke to E.J. Schultz, editor at the publication Ad Age, about the ongoing turmoil at beer maker Bud Lite about the recent sacking of two executives after the company's campaign with a transgender influencer.
Why pessimism about the U.S. economy might overshadow a longer-term success story
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, explains why the U.S. economy may be stronger than it looks.
Bud Light sales fall amid boycott over collaboration with trans influencer
Other brands are watching how the company deals with becoming part of the debate on transgender rights, says E.J. Schultz of Ad Age.
