The case for stepping back when talking about the economy
Apr 28, 2023

Talking about the economy nowadays is a miserable affair — inflation, inequality, and other topics dominate an increasingly negative discussion. But over the longer term, the U.S. economy has actually outperformed when compared to nearly every other advanced economy, a recent issue of The Economist magazine finds. Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, lays out the case for looking at the bigger picture. And, we spoke to E.J. Schultz, editor at the publication Ad Age, about the ongoing turmoil at beer maker Bud Lite about the recent sacking of two executives after the company's campaign with a transgender influencer. 

Segments From this episode

Why pessimism about the U.S. economy might overshadow a longer-term success story

by David Brancaccio , Jarrett Dang and Alex Schroeder
Apr 28, 2023
Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, explains why the U.S. economy may be stronger than it looks.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Bud Light sales fall amid boycott over collaboration with trans influencer

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Apr 28, 2023
Other brands are watching how the company deals with becoming part of the debate on transgender rights, says E.J. Schultz of Ad Age.
Bud Light sales fell 17% for the week ending April 15 compared to the same week a year earlier, according to the Associated Press.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

