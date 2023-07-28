The Bolt lives on
GM is updating the Chevy Bolt, an affordable EV that they stopped producing back in April. Why the renewed interest? Plus, how universal health care coverage could work in the U.S.
Segments From this episode
GM keeps Chevy Bolt alive
GM announced in April they would end production on the affordable electric vehicle, but the company changed course this week, citing strong sales and customer loyalty.
How to make health care better through dollars and sense
A new book puts forth ambitious solutions to redesigning and funding the American health care system.
