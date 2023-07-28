AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Shelf LifeSkin in the Game

The Bolt lives on
Jul 28, 2023

The Bolt lives on

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
GM is updating the Chevy Bolt, an affordable EV that they stopped producing back in April. Why the renewed interest? Plus, how universal health care coverage could work in the U.S.

Segments From this episode

GM keeps Chevy Bolt alive

by Henry Epp
Jul 28, 2023
GM announced in April they would end production on the affordable electric vehicle, but the company changed course this week, citing strong sales and customer loyalty.
When the Chevy Bolt first entered the market in 2017, EVs were making up a smaller percentage of car sales.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How to make health care better through dollars and sense

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 28, 2023
A new book puts forth ambitious solutions to redesigning and funding the American health care system.
Amy Finkelstein, the author of "We've Got You Covered," compares universal health care coverage to public school — it's an option for all if you want or need it.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

