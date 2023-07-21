Temperatures soar across Europe

From the BBC World Service: There are weather warnings across Italy and the heatwave in Spain is set to intensify, with temperatures predicted to reach 112 degrees near Seville, and there’s no let-up in sight. Amsterdam's city’s council has banned cruise ships from the city center — the aim is to limit visitor numbers and curb pollution. Despite the huge popularity of the women's soccer, as the World Cup gets underway, there's controversy over the pay disparity between the men's and women’s games.