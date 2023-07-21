Temperatures soar across Europe
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: There are weather warnings across Italy and the heatwave in Spain is set to intensify, with temperatures predicted to reach 112 degrees near Seville, and there’s no let-up in sight. Amsterdam's city’s council has banned cruise ships from the city center — the aim is to limit visitor numbers and curb pollution. Despite the huge popularity of the women's soccer, as the World Cup gets underway, there's controversy over the pay disparity between the men's and women’s games.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC