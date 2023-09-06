Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Taking on the tech giants
Sep 6, 2023

Taking on the tech giants

From the BBC World Service: Services run by the world's biggest tech companies are a part of everyone's daily lives, but governments have been playing catch up when it comes to regulating their power. Today the European Union will publish a list of companies, known as gatekeepers, that will be subject to new rules aimed at encouraging competition and stopping big players from crushing smaller rivals. Plus, are you a fan of K-pop? It’s now estimated the industry earns South Korea around $10 billion a year. But it’s not just famous bands like BTS that are turning K-pop into a valuable export. Choreographers behind the dances are quickly gaining a following well beyond South Korea's borders.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

