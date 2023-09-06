Taking on the tech giants

From the BBC World Service: Services run by the world's biggest tech companies are a part of everyone's daily lives, but governments have been playing catch up when it comes to regulating their power. Today the European Union will publish a list of companies, known as gatekeepers, that will be subject to new rules aimed at encouraging competition and stopping big players from crushing smaller rivals. Plus, are you a fan of K-pop? It’s now estimated the industry earns South Korea around $10 billion a year. But it’s not just famous bands like BTS that are turning K-pop into a valuable export. Choreographers behind the dances are quickly gaining a following well beyond South Korea's borders.