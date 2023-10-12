My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Striking actors and Hollywood producers have stopped talking
Oct 12, 2023

Striking actors and Hollywood producers have stopped talking

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Negotiations between studios and actors broke down Wednesday night. We hear the latest. Plus, tourist towns in the Mediterranean deal with sun and sand — and a changing climate.

Music from the episode

Enough Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PDT
7:12
3:06 AM PDT
9:36
5:33 PM PDT
12:37
4:40 PM PDT
27:54
1:44 PM PDT
1:20
Oct 11, 2023
3:22
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
EV tax credit will be simpler in 2024 with an instant rebate at dealership
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
As pay transparency laws proliferate, some employers remain resistant
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Who is the Indian Arts and Crafts Act supposed to protect?
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned
Authors feel economic impact when their books are banned