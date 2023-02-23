A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Strikes and other labor actions went up a lot last year
Feb 23, 2023

Strikes and other labor actions went up a lot last year

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The number of strikes and other forms of labor organization — such as forming unions — increased sharply in 2022 from 2021. We look into how the strong job market could have contributed to the momentum behind workers. The stock market has been turbulent as of late, reflecting broader unease over the question of "how is the economy doing?" We check in with KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk, who says it's likely a mix of good and bad. And, a look at a program at the University of Michigan's School of Business to transform students' interest in management into a real passion. 

Segments From this episode

Workers are staging more labor actions, thanks in part to the strong job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 23, 2023
The number of labor actions has increased, as has the number of workers involved.
Nurses from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York strike outside the hospital. Labor action jumped by more than half in 2022 compared to 2021, according to recent data.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Is the economy in good or bad shape? Why not both?

Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, takes the temperature of financial markets.
Reshaping business school with "management as a calling"

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Feb 23, 2023
University of Michigan Professor Andrew Hoffman wants students "to both lead successful organizations and make society better."
The "Management as a Calling" program at the University of Michigan is a retreat to the woods to help students interrogate what they want to use business school education for.
Jeff Karoub
Music from the episode

I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

