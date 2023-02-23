Strikes and other labor actions went up a lot last year

The number of strikes and other forms of labor organization — such as forming unions — increased sharply in 2022 from 2021. We look into how the strong job market could have contributed to the momentum behind workers. The stock market has been turbulent as of late, reflecting broader unease over the question of "how is the economy doing?" We check in with KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk, who says it's likely a mix of good and bad. And, a look at a program at the University of Michigan's School of Business to transform students' interest in management into a real passion.