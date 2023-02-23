Strikes and other labor actions went up a lot last year
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The number of strikes and other forms of labor organization — such as forming unions — increased sharply in 2022 from 2021. We look into how the strong job market could have contributed to the momentum behind workers. The stock market has been turbulent as of late, reflecting broader unease over the question of "how is the economy doing?" We check in with KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk, who says it's likely a mix of good and bad. And, a look at a program at the University of Michigan's School of Business to transform students' interest in management into a real passion.
Segments From this episode
Workers are staging more labor actions, thanks in part to the strong job market
The number of labor actions has increased, as has the number of workers involved.
Is the economy in good or bad shape? Why not both?
Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, takes the temperature of financial markets.
Reshaping business school with "management as a calling"
University of Michigan Professor Andrew Hoffman wants students "to both lead successful organizations and make society better."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC