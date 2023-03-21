Sri Lanka: Is $3 billion enough to save the economy?

From the BBC World Service: Sri Lanka has been battling economic breakdown for nearly a year. A foreign reserve crisis toppled the country's president and led to shortages and soaring inflation. Now a $3 billion rescue package has been agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund. We ask if it's enough and find out what reforms the nation will have to implement to keep the cash flowing. Plus, investors holding Credit Suisse debt lost everything in the rescue deal with UBS. We hear from one of them on how it's affected confidence in the market. And, with another warning on climate collapse from the UN, we ask what Lego — one of the biggest toymakers in the world — is doing to cut emissions.