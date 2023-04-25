Squid Game effect? Netflix doubles down on South Korean content

From the BBC World Service: Hoping to capitalize on the huge success of Squid Game, streaming service Netflix has announced that it is doubling its investment in Korean films and TV shows to $2.5 billion. Plus, is a fresh privatization drive coming to Russia as the head of a state-owned bank calls for extra investment? Russian economic analyst Alexandra Prokopenko gives us the details. And, the BBC's Bernadette Kehoe looks at China's plans to use 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon.