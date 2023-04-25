The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Squid Game effect? Netflix doubles down on South Korean content
Apr 25, 2023

Squid Game effect? Netflix doubles down on South Korean content

From the BBC World Service: Hoping to capitalize on the huge success of Squid Game, streaming service Netflix has announced that it is doubling its investment in Korean films and TV shows to $2.5 billion. Plus, is a fresh privatization drive coming to Russia as the head of a state-owned bank calls for extra investment? Russian economic analyst Alexandra Prokopenko gives us the details. And, the BBC's Bernadette Kehoe looks at China's plans to use 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

