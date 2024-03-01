Special: Democracy in the Desert
They say all politics is local. So where’s the local news coverage this election year? Welcome to a Marketplace Morning Report special we’re calling “Democracy in the Desert. We’ve been traveling to what are called “news deserts” in Super Tuesday states to hear about the business models that are failing or informing voters as they make their choices. We visit a border town in Texas, North Carolina and a Virginia county that's just about an hour south of Washington, D.C., for more.
Segments From this episode
How voters in a Texas news desert get their information
Researchers have labeled 204 counties in America as "news deserts" — places that lack access to credible, reliable news sources. That includes Val Verde County, Texas.
When the local paper folds, who's left to cover the news?
Checking in with the remaining reporters in Val Verde County, Texas, three years after its last daily newspaper folded.
How a lack of local news coverage may have played a role in a 2018 election scandal
And experts are finding links between voter apathy and a lack of reputable local news outlets.
How one Virginia county an hour from D.C. became a news desert
In King George County, Virginia, the closure of local newspapers and struggles of area outlets to cover the community have left residents with few sources of reliable news.
The life and death of one local newspaper in Virginia
Keith Stickley had to pull the plug on the local newspaper he founded when he just couldn't make the economics work any longer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC