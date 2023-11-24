Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Some housing hope courtesy of new homes
Nov 24, 2023

Scott Olson/Getty Images
A rise in single-family home construction is helping prop up the housing market — and the broader economy.

Segments From this episode

A strike against Tesla in Sweden ... that's not just for those in the auto repair biz

What started as a pretty narrow labor strike by a group of mechanics has spread into a wide-ranging work disruption, with unions representing dockworkers, electricians and postal workers joining in to refuse to do the jobs that keep Tesla‘s business functioning in Sweden.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

