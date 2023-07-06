Shell boss defends oil commitment

From the BBC World Service: There's currently a major emphasis on the green transition, but the boss of oil giant Shell tells us cutting oil production is 'dangerous' while there’s not enough renewable energy to replace it. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to China — will she be able to ease tensions between the world's economic superpowers? And Last week's riots have exposed deep divisions in French society. We hear from Marseille where people living in one of the city's most deprived and violent neighbourhoods say they feel abandoned by politicians.