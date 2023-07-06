This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Shell boss defends oil commitment
Jul 6, 2023

Shell boss defends oil commitment

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: There's currently a major emphasis on the green transition, but the boss of oil giant Shell tells us cutting oil production is 'dangerous' while there’s not enough renewable energy to replace it. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heads to China — will she be able to ease tensions between the world's economic superpowers? And Last week's riots have exposed deep divisions in French society. We hear from Marseille where people living in one of the city's most deprived and violent neighbourhoods say they feel abandoned by politicians.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
9:29
2:51 AM PDT
8:59
7:49 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 5, 2023
19:50
Jul 5, 2023
28:23
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
The past, present and future of “Hard Bargain” Tennessee
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?