National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Senators grill big pharma execs on drug prices
Feb 9, 2024

Senators grill big pharma execs on drug prices

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The CEOs blamed pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate drug prices.

Segments From this episode

Why are pharmaceuticals so expensive?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Sen. Bernie Sanders called U.S. prescription drug prices “outrageous” in yesterday’s hearing.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Trans people are more likely to be unemployed and live in poverty, according to a new survey

by Henry Epp
Feb 9, 2024
They also face workplace discrimination.
The survey found over a quarter of trans people in the U.S. couldn't afford to visit the doctor when they needed to. Lack of health care access has economic effects, says Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen.
Zackary Drucker and Alyza Enriquez/ Gender Spectrum Collection
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

In this year's Super Bowl ads, brands are mostly playing it safe

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 9, 2024
Don't expect to see much political messaging in this year's Super Bowl ads. And definitely don't expect to see much on crypto.
BMW's commercial featuring actor Christopher Walken is among the funnier ads this year.
Screenshot via YouTube
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:15 AM PST
8:59
3:28 AM PST
15:53
Feb 8, 2024
27:42
Feb 8, 2024
17:20
Feb 8, 2024
1:05
Feb 8, 2024
48:06
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
JPMorgan Chase announces brick-and-mortar bank expansion in a digital age
JPMorgan Chase announces brick-and-mortar bank expansion in a digital age
Why does a bank sell your mortgage?
Why does a bank sell your mortgage?
Rebuilding after the Turkey-Syria earthquake
Rebuilding after the Turkey-Syria earthquake
Why lithium prices have been on a roller coaster ride
Why lithium prices have been on a roller coaster ride