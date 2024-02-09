Senators grill big pharma execs on drug prices
The CEOs blamed pharmacy benefit managers, who negotiate drug prices.
Why are pharmaceuticals so expensive?
Sen. Bernie Sanders called U.S. prescription drug prices “outrageous” in yesterday’s hearing.
Trans people are more likely to be unemployed and live in poverty, according to a new survey
They also face workplace discrimination.
In this year's Super Bowl ads, brands are mostly playing it safe
Don't expect to see much political messaging in this year's Super Bowl ads. And definitely don't expect to see much on crypto.
