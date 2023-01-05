What Salesforce’s layoffs say about where the economy is headed
Salesforce announced yesterday that it would slash office space and lay off around 10% of its staff. The move comes after the cloud services company expanded rapidly during the pandemic. We look at what the moves say about how the firm may be changing. Also, a look at the FDA's order allowing pharmacies to sell abortion medication. And, we talk with The Verge's Alex Heath about this year's CES tech show in Las Vegas.
Segments From this episode
Layoffs at tech companies signal a shift in IT spending
Salesforce said this week it’s reducing office space and laying off about 10% of its workforce, after years of increasing employee headcount. Some analysts say this could be a sign of the company maturing.
FDA announces abortion pill access at pharmacies
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Expect lots of EV talk at CES 2023
Electric vehicles will drive the conversation at the Consumer Electronics Show. That, and a toned-down pitch for the metaverse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC