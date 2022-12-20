How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Russia reacts to E.U. gas cap
Dec 20, 2022

Russia reacts to E.U. gas cap

From the BBC World Service: Russia has described the European Union's cap on the price of gas as "an unacceptable market attack". The limit was agreed in response to soaring energy bills caused by Russia's war on Ukraine. Plus North Korea has criticized Japan's decision to double its defense spending. And European traders at the Christmas markets in northern England tell us about how they're coping with the challenges of soaring inflation and Brexit regulations.

 

 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

