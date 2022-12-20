Russia reacts to E.U. gas cap
From the BBC World Service: Russia has described the European Union's cap on the price of gas as "an unacceptable market attack". The limit was agreed in response to soaring energy bills caused by Russia's war on Ukraine. Plus North Korea has criticized Japan's decision to double its defense spending. And European traders at the Christmas markets in northern England tell us about how they're coping with the challenges of soaring inflation and Brexit regulations.
