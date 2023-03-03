A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Republican-led states push against “woke” investing
Mar 3, 2023

Republican-led states push against “woke” investing

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Legislatures in various Republican-controlled states have passed or are mulling restricting banks from ESG investing, which considers environmental, social, and governance factors. We look at what's behind the backlash to ESG and why some are assailing it as "woke investing." The Biden Administration released its new Cybersecurity Strategy yesterday, which includes a call to companies to play a greater role in securing their own products. And, excerpts from Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal's interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where they discussed the economics of the war in Ukraine. 

Segments From this episode

White House releases new National Cybersecurity Strategy

by Samantha Fields
Mar 3, 2023
One key piece of the plan is to put more responsibility on tech companies to secure their products.
The strategy includes a call for tech and software companies to do more to secure their products from attacks.
Getty Images
Treasury Secretary talks Ukraine and Russia

Excerpts from Janet Yellen's interview with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal.
Banks are weighing environmental, social issues when investing. Some states punish them for it.

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Mar 3, 2023
ESG considers environmental, social, and corporate governance factors along with profitability. Republican opponents call it "woke investing."
Republican-controlled states are increasingly targeting investment strategies that consider environmental, social, and corporate governance factors.
Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

