Republican-led states push against “woke” investing

Legislatures in various Republican-controlled states have passed or are mulling restricting banks from ESG investing, which considers environmental, social, and governance factors. We look at what's behind the backlash to ESG and why some are assailing it as "woke investing." The Biden Administration released its new Cybersecurity Strategy yesterday, which includes a call to companies to play a greater role in securing their own products. And, excerpts from Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal's interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where they discussed the economics of the war in Ukraine.