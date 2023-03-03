Republican-led states push against “woke” investing
Legislatures in various Republican-controlled states have passed or are mulling restricting banks from ESG investing, which considers environmental, social, and governance factors. We look at what's behind the backlash to ESG and why some are assailing it as "woke investing." The Biden Administration released its new Cybersecurity Strategy yesterday, which includes a call to companies to play a greater role in securing their own products. And, excerpts from Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal's interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, where they discussed the economics of the war in Ukraine.
White House releases new National Cybersecurity Strategy
One key piece of the plan is to put more responsibility on tech companies to secure their products.
Treasury Secretary talks Ukraine and Russia
Excerpts from Janet Yellen's interview with Marketplace's Kai Ryssdal.
Banks are weighing environmental, social issues when investing. Some states punish them for it.
ESG considers environmental, social, and corporate governance factors along with profitability. Republican opponents call it "woke investing."
