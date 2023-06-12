This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Reddit? You might have to wait
Jun 12, 2023

Reddit? You might have to wait

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Thousands of forums on the social media platform Reddit are being made inaccessible globally for 48 hours, as unpaid moderators around the world are protesting over planned changes; the BBC's Zoe Kleinman explains. Plus, the BBC's Paul Adams reports on the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. And finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne hears why high food prices mean food fraud is on the rise.

