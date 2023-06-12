Reddit? You might have to wait
From the BBC World Service: Thousands of forums on the social media platform Reddit are being made inaccessible globally for 48 hours, as unpaid moderators around the world are protesting over planned changes; the BBC's Zoe Kleinman explains. Plus, the BBC's Paul Adams reports on the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. And finally, the BBC's Leanna Byrne hears why high food prices mean food fraud is on the rise.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC