Rates ramp up in Europe
Dec 16, 2022

Rates ramp up in Europe

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Europe's central bank boss Christine Lagarde has warned there's a long way to go in the fight against inflation as interest rates continue to rise. Plus, a legal case in Kenya is alleging Facebook didn't do enough to stop viral posts that encouraged the spread of hate and violence during Ethiopia's civil war. And, the Brit Billion – a new way to recognize music streams.

