Rates ramp up in Europe
From the BBC World Service: Europe's central bank boss Christine Lagarde has warned there's a long way to go in the fight against inflation as interest rates continue to rise. Plus, a legal case in Kenya is alleging Facebook didn't do enough to stop viral posts that encouraged the spread of hate and violence during Ethiopia's civil war. And, the Brit Billion – a new way to recognize music streams.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC