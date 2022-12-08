Profits expected to swoop in for airlines
Because of the pandemic, there's going to be a shift as to the sources of those profits, according to the International Air Transport Association. Elsewhere, we check in on China, which is in the midst of easing its zero-COVID restrictions. Then, a report notes how coal could be replaced as the world's top bringer of electricity.
Segments From this episode
As travel picks up, airlines expect to turn their first profit since 2019
Leisure travel, as opposed to business, is the source of most of the industry’s profits these days.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer