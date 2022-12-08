How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Profits expected to swoop in for airlines
Dec 8, 2022

Profits expected to swoop in for airlines

Because of the pandemic, there's going to be a shift as to the sources of those profits, according to the International Air Transport Association. Elsewhere, we check in on China, which is in the midst of easing its zero-COVID restrictions. Then, a report notes how coal could be replaced as the world's top bringer of electricity.

As travel picks up, airlines expect to turn their first profit since 2019

Dec 8, 2022
Leisure travel, as opposed to business, is the source of most of the industry’s profits these days.
Before Covid, business travelers made up 50% or more of airline profits. But today, leisure travelers are the source of most of the industry’s profits, says travel industry expert Henry Harteveldt.
