My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer WorldSkin in the Game

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Paris bans rented e-scooters
Sep 1, 2023

Paris bans rented e-scooters

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
A ban on electric scooters for hire has come into force in Paris, the global implications of Africa's huge debt burden, and a major label signs an AI pop star.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:45 AM PDT
6:54
2:38 AM PDT
10:09
1:36 PM PDT
1:50
4:20 PM PDT
9:17
3:44 PM PDT
28:08
Aug 30, 2023
1:38
Aug 29, 2023
2:45
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
How We Survive
Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
Air travel is still melting down, and travel agents are caught in the middle
Air travel is still melting down, and travel agents are caught in the middle
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.
Biden economist wants businesses to "step up and make investments” in the U.S.
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere
Why labor shortages aren't going anywhere