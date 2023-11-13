On the brink of a government shutdown … yet again
With no deal in sight, the federal government is slated to run out of money on Friday. What's the impact on the U.S. outlook and credit rating?
Here we go again
While spending plans are being worked out in Congress, there’s still no deal in sight to avert a government shutdown. We delve into the impact of all this foot-dragging and drama.
