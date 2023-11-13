Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

On the brink of a government shutdown … yet again
Nov 13, 2023

On the brink of a government shutdown … yet again

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
With no deal in sight, the federal government is slated to run out of money on Friday. What's the impact on the U.S. outlook and credit rating?

Segments From this episode

Here we go again

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

While spending plans are being worked out in Congress, there’s still no deal in sight to avert a government shutdown. We delve into the impact of all this foot-dragging and drama.

Music from the episode

Not Your Type Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

