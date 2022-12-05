How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oil prices rise as cap kicks in
Dec 5, 2022

Oil prices rise as cap kicks in

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Oil prices rise as an E.U. embargo on seaborne Russian oil comes into effect, along with a price cap. Estonian minister Riina Sikkut tells us it's not low enough – but it's a start. Elsewhere, China begins to relax its zero-COVID policy. And, we find out how Kenyan farmers are adapting to climate change.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:03 AM PST
8:01
3:25 AM PST
8:17
7:31 AM PST
1:50
Dec 2, 2022
28:58
Dec 2, 2022
26:48
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
Nov 30, 2022
30:10
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Tribes make progress in push to co-manage public lands
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Day cares continue to hire, but number of caregivers is well below pre-pandemic levels
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
Russia tries to pull the plug on Ukraine’s electricity
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising
The job market's still tight, and wages are still rising