Oil prices rise as cap kicks in
From the BBC World Service: Oil prices rise as an E.U. embargo on seaborne Russian oil comes into effect, along with a price cap. Estonian minister Riina Sikkut tells us it's not low enough – but it's a start. Elsewhere, China begins to relax its zero-COVID policy. And, we find out how Kenyan farmers are adapting to climate change.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer