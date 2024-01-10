Make Me SmartGolden PromisesMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Norway opens part of its seabed for mining
Jan 10, 2024

Norway opens part of its seabed for mining

A demonstration against seabed mining outside the Norwegian Parliament building in Oslo on Tuesday. Javad Parsan/NTB/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Norway's government has given the green light for companies to apply to extract precious minerals from the country's seabed.

