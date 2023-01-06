Noncompete clauses could be on their way out
The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposal this week to ban the use of noncompete clauses in employee contracts, which restrict the ability of workers to switch to competitors in the same industry. We break down what's in the FTC's proposed rule. Also, a preview of what today's job numbers may tell us about the economy. And, American manufacturers are facing problems with lower demand, which is also driving down prices for some goods.
Segments From this episode
Demand and prices are falling for manufactured goods
Manufacturing activity contracted in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management.
