Noncompete clauses could be on their way out
Jan 6, 2023

Noncompete clauses could be on their way out

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
The Federal Trade Commission announced a proposal this week to ban the use of noncompete clauses in employee contracts, which restrict the ability of workers to switch to competitors in the same industry. We break down what's in the FTC's proposed rule. Also, a preview of what today's job numbers may tell us about the economy. And, American manufacturers are facing problems with lower demand, which is also driving down prices for some goods.

Demand and prices are falling for manufactured goods

by Justin Ho
Jan 6, 2023
Manufacturing activity contracted in December, according to the Institute for Supply Management.
Demand for manufactured goods dropped in December, and so did prices for those goods. It may be a sign that the Federal Reserve's measures against inflation are working.
STR/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

