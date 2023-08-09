Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

No texting at work!
Aug 9, 2023

No texting at work!

11 financial firms are facing fines for communicating through unofficial channels. Plus, economists and foresters are working out a new type of credit model.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?

by Matt Hoisch
Aug 9, 2023
A growing number of scientists and economists see a novel kind of credit as an important tool to help reverse global declines in biodiversity.
Land in Orsa Besparingsskog, a Swedish forest that is partnering to pilot a new biodiversity credit approach.
Martin Pilstjärna
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

