Nike Canada investigated over forced labor
Jul 12, 2023

Nike logo displayed on a smartphone screen. Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Canada's ethics watchdog has launched investigations into allegations that Nike Canada and a gold mining company benefitted from Uyghur forced labor in their China operations. The UN is warning that Sudan is on the verge of an all-out civil war. Thousands have fled to Egypt where cash payments are part of the humanitarian aid. And FC Barcelona is trying to raise money by making diamonds out of the grass from the pitch in the famous Nou Camp stadium.

