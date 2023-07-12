Nike Canada investigated over forced labor
From the BBC World Service: Canada's ethics watchdog has launched investigations into allegations that Nike Canada and a gold mining company benefitted from Uyghur forced labor in their China operations. The UN is warning that Sudan is on the verge of an all-out civil war. Thousands have fled to Egypt where cash payments are part of the humanitarian aid. And FC Barcelona is trying to raise money by making diamonds out of the grass from the pitch in the famous Nou Camp stadium.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC