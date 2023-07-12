Nike Canada investigated over forced labor

Correction

From the BBC World Service… Canada’s ethics watchdog has launched investigations into allegations that Nike Canada and a gold mining company benefitted from Uyghur forced labour in their China operations. The UN warning that Sudan is on the verge of an all-out civil war. Thousands have fled to Egypt and cash payments are part of the humanitarian aid, with two schemes distributed through the Egyptian post office network. Soccer club Barcelone, is trying to raise money by making dam out of the grass from the pitch in the famous stadium the Nou Camp.