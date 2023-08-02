Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Niger coup shakes its economy
Aug 2, 2023

Niger coup shakes its economy

Coup supporters unfurl a Russian flag as they take to the streets
From the BBC World Service: Talks are taking place in the African state of Niger to re-instate democratic rule, but European nations have already suspended financial support to the country and foreign citizens are being evacuated. For years Chile has been a destination for migrants in South America but now the government wants to restrict the numbers coming into the country, pushing more people north, to the US. And, China’s internet watchdog has introduced stricter regulations aimed at controlling how much kids use smartphones and other devices.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

