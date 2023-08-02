Niger coup shakes its economy

From the BBC World Service: Talks are taking place in the African state of Niger to re-instate democratic rule, but European nations have already suspended financial support to the country and foreign citizens are being evacuated. For years Chile has been a destination for migrants in South America but now the government wants to restrict the numbers coming into the country, pushing more people north, to the US. And, China’s internet watchdog has introduced stricter regulations aimed at controlling how much kids use smartphones and other devices.