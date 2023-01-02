New year … new economy?

Eh, not so fast. Sure, we got a couple months' worth of positive inflation data at the end of 2022, some moderation in certain prices. But the Federal Reserve's New Year's resolution boils down to "keep fighting rising prices in 2023," and there's still uncertainty about our economic future. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joins us to take stock of where things stand at the start of the year. Plus, why the value of the U.S. dollar has declined in recent months despite a strong rest of 2022. And, food banks struggle with increased need and fewer donations.