New year … new economy?
Eh, not so fast. Sure, we got a couple months' worth of positive inflation data at the end of 2022, some moderation in certain prices. But the Federal Reserve's New Year's resolution boils down to "keep fighting rising prices in 2023," and there's still uncertainty about our economic future. Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives joins us to take stock of where things stand at the start of the year. Plus, why the value of the U.S. dollar has declined in recent months despite a strong rest of 2022. And, food banks struggle with increased need and fewer donations.
Segments From this episode
Where is the economy headed in 2023?
Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspective and a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, has more.
The dollar's value has been slipping over the past few months
The currency's dip could be due to the prospect of a weakened U.S. economy in 2023.
At food banks, need is up, donations are down
Donations of both money and food are down. That's straining food banks at a time when more people are relying on them again.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC