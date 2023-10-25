New tools to fight discrimination in housing
We delve into big changes made to 1977's anti-redlining law, the Community Reinvestment Act.
Segments From this episode
Big changes to the Community Reinvestment Act
U.S .financial regulators have just made big changes to fair lending rules. The Federal Reserve, the FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the last day have all approved changes to the Community Reinvestment Act.
How video game training can boost employee performance
A recent study by Harvard and Columbia universities finds "gamified" training can lead to better business outcomes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC