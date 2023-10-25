Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

New tools to fight discrimination in housing
Oct 25, 2023

New tools to fight discrimination in housing

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
We delve into big changes made to 1977's anti-redlining law, the Community Reinvestment Act.

Segments From this episode

Big changes to the Community Reinvestment Act

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

U.S .financial regulators have just made big changes to fair lending rules. The Federal Reserve, the FDIC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in the last day have all approved changes to the Community Reinvestment Act.

Skin in the Game

How video game training can boost employee performance

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 25, 2023
A recent study by Harvard and Columbia universities finds "gamified" training can lead to better business outcomes.
Getty Images
Music from the episode

Danger: Falling Pianos Mischief Brew

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

