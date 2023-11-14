Israel-Hamas WarGovernment ShutdownI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Nepal puts TikTok in a timeout
Nov 14, 2023

Nepal puts TikTok in a timeout

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Nepal's government bans TikTok with immediate effect, saying the platform is bad for "social harmony."

