Need is up at food banks this holiday season
Nov 28, 2023

Need is up at food banks this holiday season

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Food banks around the country have seen higher-than-usual demand all year. Plus, a fast fashion giant goes public.

Segments From this episode

Food banks are filling gaps in the safety net this holiday season

by Samantha Fields
Nov 28, 2023
Holiday expenses add to the pressure on household budgets caused by inflation and the sunsetting of federal benefits.
Food banks around the country have seen higher-than-usual demand all year, driven partly by the end of pandemic-related SNAP benefits.
SDI Productions/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Danger: Falling Pianos Mischief Brew

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

