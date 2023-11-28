Need is up at food banks this holiday season
Food banks around the country have seen higher-than-usual demand all year. Plus, a fast fashion giant goes public.
Food banks are filling gaps in the safety net this holiday season
Holiday expenses add to the pressure on household budgets caused by inflation and the sunsetting of federal benefits.
