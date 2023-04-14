Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
Need financial advice? Some are asking AI — with mixed results
The AI chatbot takeover incentivized people to ask many questions normally reserved for human experts, and financial advice is no exception. But, according to professionals working in the industry, there are clear limits on what AI can do — and what consumers should expect. Plus, recently-released data on bank profits showed a significant outflow of money from bank deposits into more "secure" locations. And, why sticker prices for new cars are finally coming down after an easing of supply chain troubles.
Segments From this episode
Bank results reveal a big outflow of cash
Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what's behind the increase in deposit outflows across the financial system.
Car prices lower further as supply snags ease
Marketplace's Savannah Maher looks into what that means for consumers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC