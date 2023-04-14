Need financial advice? Some are asking AI — with mixed results

The AI chatbot takeover incentivized people to ask many questions normally reserved for human experts, and financial advice is no exception. But, according to professionals working in the industry, there are clear limits on what AI can do — and what consumers should expect. Plus, recently-released data on bank profits showed a significant outflow of money from bank deposits into more "secure" locations. And, why sticker prices for new cars are finally coming down after an easing of supply chain troubles.