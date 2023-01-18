Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Millennials are buying more and more homes
Jan 18, 2023

Millennials are buying more and more homes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Boyle via Getty Images
A big change in the housing market is happening — young people aged 25 to 34 are making up a bigger and bigger proportion of homeowners. A new analysis from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies says millennials, a group that has traditionally faced difficulties with high home prices, are making inroads as they age and start families. Global demand for oil will reach a new record this year, according to the International Energy Agency. And, the Bank of Japan again declined to raise interest rates, bucking expectations and continuing the country's policy of ultra-loose monetary policy that has kept rates near zero for years. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:35 AM PST
9:11
3:09 AM PST
11:01
7:42 AM PST
1:50
5:39 PM PST
25:48
5:16 PM PST
29:19
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why consumers are pulling back on spending
Why consumers are pulling back on spending
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
Marketplace Tech
Understanding the tech behind the gas vs. electric stove debate
The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.
The IRS delays a tax-reporting rule for peer-to-peer apps. Freelancers are relieved.
3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market
Adventures in Housing
3 real estate agents on the cooling U.S. housing market