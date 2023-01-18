Millennials are buying more and more homes

A big change in the housing market is happening — young people aged 25 to 34 are making up a bigger and bigger proportion of homeowners. A new analysis from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies says millennials, a group that has traditionally faced difficulties with high home prices, are making inroads as they age and start families. Global demand for oil will reach a new record this year, according to the International Energy Agency. And, the Bank of Japan again declined to raise interest rates, bucking expectations and continuing the country's policy of ultra-loose monetary policy that has kept rates near zero for years.