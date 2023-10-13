My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Microsoft cleared to buy Activision Blizzard
Oct 13, 2023

Microsoft cleared to buy Activision Blizzard

From the BBC World Service: U.K. regulators have approved Microsoft's revised offer to buy Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard. Plus: It’s the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

