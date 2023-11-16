Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Making it easier for veterans to transition to civilian jobs
Nov 16, 2023

Making it easier for veterans to transition to civilian jobs

At a time when many companies are still struggling to hire up, how can veterans' talents more successfully be matched with civilian opportunities?

How to better match veterans' talents with civilian opportunities

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Nov 16, 2023
Many veterans lack college degrees, but the skills they acquire in military service can benefit employers, a McKinsey report shows.
A new report from McKinsey argues that hiring should focus more on skills and less on college degrees.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

