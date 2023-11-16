Making it easier for veterans to transition to civilian jobs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
At a time when many companies are still struggling to hire up, how can veterans' talents more successfully be matched with civilian opportunities?
Segments From this episode
How to better match veterans' talents with civilian opportunities
Many veterans lack college degrees, but the skills they acquire in military service can benefit employers, a McKinsey report shows.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC