My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Making a footprint: Birkenstock steps onto the NYSE
Oct 11, 2023

Making a footprint: Birkenstock steps onto the NYSE

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: We track German shoemaker Birkenstock's journey from shabby shoe to shabby chic. Also: an Israeli crackdown on crypto donations to Hamas.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 AM PDT
8:42
3:12 AM PDT
13:22
3:00 AM PDT
3:22
5:35 PM PDT
25:14
3:54 PM PDT
27:19
2:06 PM PDT
1:05
Oct 10, 2023
30:52
Solutions to AI image bias raise their own ethical questions
Solutions to AI image bias raise their own ethical questions
Inside Smallhold's specialty mushroom supply chain
Inside Smallhold's specialty mushroom supply chain
How can a film make almost $1 billion at the box office but still “lose” money?
How can a film make almost $1 billion at the box office but still “lose” money?
Exploiting our human need for connection
Exploiting our human need for connection