Lots of consumers said “No thanks” to buying a car in 2022
Jan 18, 2023

Rising prices and interest rates have pushed buyers into the used vehicle market or out of the automotive market entirely. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Consumers seemingly couldn't buy enough cars during the peak of the pandemic, but recent data shows that the auto industry saw widespread declines in vehicle sales last year. We delve into what drove the decline and what car sellers are doing to adjust. Lower vehicle sales also contributed to an overall decline in retail sales in December — a good sign for investors, says Susan Schmidt. But that may not be the case for others — we checked in with a number of small businesses to see how they're faring. And, the BBC's Ruth Alexander reports on the global rise in egg prices. 

Segments From this episode

Falling retail sales are a...good sign for investors?

Susan Schmidt gives us her perspective on the latest numbers.
It's 2023: Does anyone want to buy a car?

by Lily Jamali
Jan 18, 2023
Electric vehicle sales are up, but is demand for cars overall taking a dip?
Used cars are displayed on a sales lot. The demand for vehicles this year will depend on wider economic conditions, analysts say.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Declining December retail sales hit especially hard for small businesses

by Samantha Fields
Jan 18, 2023
How did this holiday season go? A few entrepreneurs weigh in.
The latest retail sales data shows a larger-than-expected decrease in purchases in December. For small businesses, those declines hit harder.
SouthWorks/Getty Images
Egg prices are rising around the world.

The BBC's Ruth Alexander reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

