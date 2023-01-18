Lots of consumers said “No thanks” to buying a car in 2022
Consumers seemingly couldn't buy enough cars during the peak of the pandemic, but recent data shows that the auto industry saw widespread declines in vehicle sales last year. We delve into what drove the decline and what car sellers are doing to adjust. Lower vehicle sales also contributed to an overall decline in retail sales in December — a good sign for investors, says Susan Schmidt. But that may not be the case for others — we checked in with a number of small businesses to see how they're faring. And, the BBC's Ruth Alexander reports on the global rise in egg prices.
Segments From this episode
Falling retail sales are a...good sign for investors?
Susan Schmidt gives us her perspective on the latest numbers.
It's 2023: Does anyone want to buy a car?
Electric vehicle sales are up, but is demand for cars overall taking a dip?
Declining December retail sales hit especially hard for small businesses
How did this holiday season go? A few entrepreneurs weigh in.
Egg prices are rising around the world.
The BBC's Ruth Alexander reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC