Loneliness “epidemic” hits the workplace
Mar 1, 2023

Loneliness “epidemic” hits the workplace

Loneliness can have major effects on employees and employers alike in the workplace — in addition to the mental health effects, one study found it can cost businesses up to $154 billion annually. As part of American Public Media's "Call to Mind" mental health initiative, we look into the effects of loneliness and how employers can mitigate it. Expanded SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, are due to expire today after receiving a pandemic-era boost. And, Hong Kong is dropping its masking requirement amid a broader push from the government to revive the island's slumping economy. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

