This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s talk about debt
Jul 3, 2023

Let’s talk about debt

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Some Americans used their stimulus checks to pay down all sorts of debt. Which might have been a forward-thinking plan, since federal student loan payments are set to restart this fall.

Segments From this episode

With student loan forgiveness program struck down, borrowers brace for impact

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 3, 2023
Some of those who owe the least could be among the most affected.
Protestors demonstrate in front of the White House after the Supreme Court struck down Biden's student debt forgiveness plan.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What do people do with stimulus checks? Yes, buy stuff — but also pay down debt

by Ali Budner
Jul 3, 2023
A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that people often use government stimulus money to pay off debt — especially if they have a lot of it.
"Paying down your debt actually increases your future consumption, and that gives you a higher lifetime satisfaction," said the New York Fed's Gizem Koşar.
Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:03 AM PDT
8:35
2:49 AM PDT
8:49
Jun 30, 2023
1:50
Jun 30, 2023
27:52
Jun 30, 2023
28:39
Jun 29, 2023
44:27
May 30, 2023
19:06
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student loans
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Europe's seeing inflation fade. The UK still has it bad. In Japan, inflation is actually good news.
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Race-based affirmative action at colleges is over. Now what?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?
Why haven’t more game show prizes been adjusted for inflation?