Let’s talk about debt
Some Americans used their stimulus checks to pay down all sorts of debt. Which might have been a forward-thinking plan, since federal student loan payments are set to restart this fall.
Segments From this episode
With student loan forgiveness program struck down, borrowers brace for impact
Some of those who owe the least could be among the most affected.
What do people do with stimulus checks? Yes, buy stuff — but also pay down debt
A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that people often use government stimulus money to pay off debt — especially if they have a lot of it.
