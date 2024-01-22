Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

Let's focus on the positives!
Jan 22, 2024

Let’s focus on the positives!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
A recent survey finds that fewer businesses are anticipating a recession in the coming year. We dig in.

Segments From this episode

Alexa, play "Feeling Good"

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Earlier on Monday, we got the latest survey of business conditions from the National Association for Business Economics. All around it was pretty good — very few businesses expect a recession in the next year, and both profit margins and sales are up. Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, a professor at UT Austin and a former NABE president, is here to talk discuss.

Exxon, emissions and ESGs

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

ExxonMobil is suing some of its investors. Activist investors are pushing Exxon to reduce emissions, but Exxon wants to keep that proposal off the ballot at its shareholder meeting this year.

The economics of a beloved nut

Bolivia is the world’s biggest exporter of Brazil nuts, producing 75% of all global trade. Brazil nuts are also one of the few sustainable non-timber products that come from the Amazon rainforest. But the industry is facing some challenges, as the BBC’s Jane Chambers reports.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

