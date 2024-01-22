Let’s focus on the positives!
Alexa, play "Feeling Good"
Earlier on Monday, we got the latest survey of business conditions from the National Association for Business Economics. All around it was pretty good — very few businesses expect a recession in the next year, and both profit margins and sales are up. Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, a professor at UT Austin and a former NABE president, is here to talk discuss.
Exxon, emissions and ESGs
ExxonMobil is suing some of its investors. Activist investors are pushing Exxon to reduce emissions, but Exxon wants to keep that proposal off the ballot at its shareholder meeting this year.
The economics of a beloved nut
Bolivia is the world’s biggest exporter of Brazil nuts, producing 75% of all global trade. Brazil nuts are also one of the few sustainable non-timber products that come from the Amazon rainforest. But the industry is facing some challenges, as the BBC’s Jane Chambers reports.