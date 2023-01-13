Largest-ever settlement reached over mortgage redlining
Yesterday, the Department of Justice reached a settlement with the California-based City National Bank over accusations of mortgage "redlining" in Latino and Black neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. The settlement is the largest in U.S. history, clocking in at $31 million. The storm in California is helping the drought situation, but there's now talk of improving the state's stormwater storage system. And, the BBC's Ben Chu reports on the dire economic and political situation in Sri Lanka.
Segments From this episode
California-based bank to pay $31 million in redlining lawsuit
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains.
Capturing stormwater to deal with California's drought is complicated
The infrastructure to capture California stormwater could be decades away, officials say.
Sri Lanka's economy continues to languish
The BBC's Ben Chu reports from the capital Colombo.
