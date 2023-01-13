Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Largest-ever settlement reached over mortgage redlining
Jan 13, 2023

Largest-ever settlement reached over mortgage redlining

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Yesterday, the Department of Justice reached a settlement with the California-based City National Bank over accusations of mortgage "redlining" in Latino and Black neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. The settlement is the largest in U.S. history, clocking in at $31 million. The storm in California is helping the drought situation, but there's now talk of improving the state's stormwater storage system. And, the BBC's Ben Chu reports on the dire economic and political situation in Sri Lanka. 

Segments From this episode

California-based bank to pay $31 million in redlining lawsuit

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains.
Capturing stormwater to deal with California's drought is complicated

by Lily Jamali
Jan 13, 2023
The infrastructure to capture California stormwater could be decades away, officials say.
Rain falls as the Los Angeles River flows at a strong rate on Jan. 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Sri Lanka's economy continues to languish

The BBC's Ben Chu reports from the capital Colombo.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

