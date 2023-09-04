Skin in the GameAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Labor unions mean better wages for all
Sep 4, 2023

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
They can also increase pay equity for underrepresented workers.

Segments From this episode

Ahead of the beige book release, odds of a soft landing

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Ideally, the economy should be in a “goldilocks zone” where job growth and spending growth hit a sweet spot.

In Italy, a taxi shortage impasse

by Leanna Byrne

Across Italy, drivers’ unions have resisted attempts to saturate the market with more licenses. But worsening driver shortages might soon move the needle.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

