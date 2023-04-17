Keep an eye on those company results starting to trickle in

We got results from some of the bigger banks on Friday last week. This week we'll hear from more banks like Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. This will give us a better picture of how interest rate increases are hitting bottom lines, but also the abilities of consumers and businesses to repay loans. Also today on the show: how government subsidies for more manufacturing production in the U.S. can backfire. We hear from one economist who says there are better ways to build resilient supply chains, decrease inequality and prepare for the clean energy transition.