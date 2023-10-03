Kaiser patients: You may want to check your appointments
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Workers at Kaiser Permanente are poised to go on strike starting Wednesday. We dig in, then examine the relationship between the UAW and the green economy.
Segments From this episode
Huge strike could affect multiple states, millions of patients
Workers at Kaiser Permanente could go on strike starting Wednesday. Marketplace’s Nova Safo takes a look at the potential impacts.
UAW versus EVs?
Safeguarding jobs while the automobile industry makes the transition to electric vehicles is at the center of the fight by striking car workers. The Union of Auto Workers is determined to ensure these new green jobs won’t be worse jobs. The BBC’s Michelle Fleury reports from an electric battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC