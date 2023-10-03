Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Kaiser patients: You may want to check your appointments
Oct 3, 2023

Kaiser patients: You may want to check your appointments

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kaiser Permanente workers on strike in 2014. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Workers at Kaiser Permanente are poised to go on strike starting Wednesday. We dig in, then examine the relationship between the UAW and the green economy.

Segments From this episode

Huge strike could affect multiple states, millions of patients

by Nova Safo

Workers at Kaiser Permanente could go on strike starting Wednesday. Marketplace’s Nova Safo takes a look at the potential impacts.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

UAW versus EVs?

Safeguarding jobs while the automobile industry makes the transition to electric vehicles is at the center of the fight by striking car workers. The Union of Auto Workers is determined to ensure these new green jobs won’t be worse jobs. The BBC’s Michelle Fleury reports from an electric battery plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Take The Power Back The Interrupters

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:10 AM PDT
1:05
6:35 AM PDT
8:22
3:03 AM PDT
9:41
3:00 AM PDT
23:17
5:38 PM PDT
14:37
Oct 2, 2023
26:53
Sep 27, 2023
One man's crisis of confidence in China
One man's crisis of confidence in China
Supreme Court session opens with a challenge to federal regulators' powers
Supreme Court session opens with a challenge to federal regulators' powers
The scariest part of Halloween: supply chains
The scariest part of Halloween: supply chains
As student loan payments restart, borrowers feel the pinch. The economy might too.
As student loan payments restart, borrowers feel the pinch. The economy might too.