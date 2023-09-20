Japan’s fish exports plummet as China ban bites
From the BBC World Service: Japan's seafood exports crater 70% after China's embargoes over the Fukushima water release. Then, a potential delay to the U.K.'s ban on gas-powered cars and Venice's ban on day-trippers.
