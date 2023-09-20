Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Japan’s fish exports plummet as China ban bites
Sep 20, 2023

Japan’s fish exports plummet as China ban bites

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Japan's seafood exports crater 70% after China's embargoes over the Fukushima water release. Then, a potential delay to the U.K.'s ban on gas-powered cars and Venice's ban on day-trippers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

