Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Japan firms cut ties with boyband agency over sex abuse
Sep 19, 2023

Japan firms cut ties with boyband agency over sex abuse

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Japanese newspapers in 2019 report on the death of Johnny Kitagawa, founder of Johnny & Associates. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Imagea
From the BBC World Service: Major brands are severing ties with Johnny and Associates, Japan's biggest talent agency, following a sex abuse scandal. Then, a closer examination of the Libyan dam disaster.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:37 AM PDT
6:50
3:19 AM PDT
8:53
3:00 AM PDT
27:00
5:43 PM PDT
17:10
4:02 PM PDT
27:56
2:10 PM PDT
1:41
Sep 13, 2023
22:56
An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer
An app's worth is partly the data it's got on you, the customer
Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?
Is shipping goods by barge good for the environment?
Why some car parts are still hard to find
Why some car parts are still hard to find
Public swimming pools, by the numbers
By The Numbers
Public swimming pools, by the numbers